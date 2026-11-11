A man suspected of domestic violence was taken into custody in the Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a 60-year-old man suspected of systematically committing domestic violence against his wife has been taken into custody. This preventive measure was ordered at the request of prosecutors from the Pustomyty District Prosecutor’s Office.

Despite previous punishments, administrative citations, and criminal convictions, the man, according to the investigation, continued to abuse his wife, threaten her, and provoke conflicts.

According to the investigation, in late October and early November of this year, the suspect committed domestic violence against his wife on three occasions.

At the same time, since late September, in accordance with a court order, he was required to remain under nighttime house arrest at a distance of more than 70 km from his wife’s residence.

However, this did not prevent the man from visiting his wife during the day and continuing to provoke conflicts. According to law enforcement officials, he insulted the woman, swore at her, and threatened her with physical violence.

Such actions kept the victim in constant fear, emotionally drained her, and caused her to worry for her own safety.

As the investigation established, since 2022, the man has been held administratively liable six times for domestic violence and once criminally liable.

In addition, he was convicted twice of causing minor bodily injury to his wife.

Three more indictments against him regarding domestic violence against his wife are currently pending in court.

Despite previous convictions and court proceedings, the man, according to the prosecutor’s office, has not ceased his unlawful behavior.

In early November of this year, he was notified of a new allegation of domestic violence under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect is currently in custody.

Prosecutor Yana Ivantsova, who is handling the case, emphasized the importance of seeking help promptly in cases of domestic violence.

“No one should have to endure fear or threats in their own home. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but the first step toward safety. Report incidents of violence, because silence creates the illusion of impunity for the abuser. The sooner law enforcement becomes aware of such incidents, the greater the opportunity to protect victims and prevent serious consequences,” noted Yana Ivantsova.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by Police Station No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, the court sentenced a 43-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he met the child on social media, invited her to his home, and systematically sexually abused her. He also produced and stored pornographic photographs featuring the girl.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man is accused of sexually abusing his 4-year-old nephew.

In the Lviv region, a man was convicted of sexually abusing his stepsister.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for abusing seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually abusing his niece.

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