November 19 is Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day in Ukraine. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian Meteorological Service.

Every year on November 19, this professional holiday is celebrated by weather forecasters, meteorologists, hydrologists, and other specialists who monitor the weather, river conditions, and climate change.

Their work makes it possible to warn the public in advance about dangerous natural phenomena, including heavy rains, snowfalls, frosts, floods, and storm winds.

The date of the holiday is linked to the history of the establishment of the Ukrainian State Meteorological Service. On November 19, 1921, the Council of People’s Commissars of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic adopted a decree on the organization of the Ukrainian Meteorological Service—Ukrmet. This day is considered the beginning of its history.

In 1929, the Hydrometeorological Committee was established on the basis of Ukrmet, unifying meteorological and hydrological observations. This marked the beginning of the formation of a unified hydrometeorological system in Ukraine.

The professional holiday was officially established in 2003 by Decree No. 208/2003 of President Leonid Kuchma.

How Weather Observations Began in Ukraine

The history of meteorological observations on Ukrainian soil predates the creation of the state service by a considerable margin. Some of the earliest known instrumental measurements in Kyiv were conducted as far back as 1771. They are attributed to the military doctor Lerche.

In the 19th century, meteorological observations gradually spread to other cities. In 1836, the first meteorological observatory on the territory of modern-day Ukraine was opened in Luhansk. In 1855, the Kyiv Meteorological Observatory began operations, and later similar institutions appeared in Odesa and other cities.

By the end of the 19th century, an extensive network of meteorological stations was already operating across Ukrainian territory. In particular, the Dnipro River network comprised about 700 observation stations.

At that time, specialists primarily used mechanical instruments, and measurement results were recorded by hand. Today, these archives help scientists compare weather conditions across different historical periods and study climate change.

One example of the long history of meteorological observations is the “Kovel” station in Volyn. It began operations in 1891 and is one of the oldest weather stations in the region.

Station staff monitor air temperature and humidity, soil temperature, precipitation, and wind direction and speed. Some of these measurements are now recorded using modern electronic devices.

During World War II, the station’s operations were suspended. Full-scale observations resumed on March 31, 1945.

The historical data that meteorologists have collected over decades is of great importance for studying the climate and changes in weather conditions.

What Meteorologists and Forecasters Do

The work of the hydrometeorological service is not limited to preparing weather forecasts for the coming days. Its specialists collect and analyze information about the state of the atmosphere, water bodies, and the environment.

Meteorologists measure air temperature, atmospheric pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation.

Hydrologists monitor water levels in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, study hydrological conditions, and forecast potential floods.

Forecasters process the collected data, using satellite imagery and the results of mathematical calculations to determine future weather conditions.

The main institution responsible for these tasks at the national level is the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine—Ukrhydrometcenter.

It analyzes and forecasts weather conditions, monitors the hydrological situation on rivers and reservoirs, and issues warnings about hazardous natural phenomena. The center also coordinates the work of subordinate hydrometeorological organizations and provides relevant information to government agencies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the public through the media.

Interestingly, even ordinary rain has its own measurement system. Precipitation is measured in millimeters. One millimeter of precipitation corresponds to one liter of water per square meter of surface area. Weather stations use special instruments—rain gauges—to measure precipitation.

Information from hydrometeorologists is needed not only by people planning vacations or trips. It is also used by the aviation, rail, energy, and agricultural sectors, as well as by utility services and emergency responders.

Thanks to the work of Ukrainian meteorologists and hydrologists, the public receives timely forecasts and warnings that help them prepare for hazardous weather events and mitigate their effects.

Congratulations on Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day

Happy professional holiday! Thank you for your attentiveness, responsibility, and daily hard work. We hope that all forecasts come true, that equipment operates without a hitch, and that your workdays pass peacefully. May good weather always reign in your hearts, and may comfort and warmth await you at home.

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Happy Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day! We wish you good health, professional success, accurate forecasts, and peaceful work shifts. May your life always be sunny, may you be surrounded by reliable people, and may every day bring good news and pleasant surprises.

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Happy Hydrometeorological Service Day! We wish you accurate forecasts, favorable working conditions, professional recognition, and new achievements. May your life be filled with as many sunny days, warm encounters, and happy moments as possible!

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Happy Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day! We wish you resilience, strength, inspiration, and confidence in the future. May your forecasts help save lives, and may peaceful skies reign over Ukraine as soon as possible. We wish you and your loved ones good health, prosperity, and victory!

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We sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday! Your work requires patience, precision, and a great sense of responsibility. We hope that worries stay far away, that your work always brings favorable results, and that every new day brings hope, joy, and warmth. May your homes always be filled with comfort!

Greetings in Verse

May the wind bring only good news,

And may the sun warm you every hour.

May the rain wash away your worries and sorrows,

And may happiness await you at every turn!

We wish you peace, health, and strength,

So that your loved ones will always love you.

May every forecast be accurate and successful,

And may your days be bright, kind, and beautiful!

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May the sun shine in the sky,

And may your home be filled with joy and warmth.

May happiness knock on your window,

And may all that is bad fade away.

May the forecasts be accurate,

And may the days be peaceful and clear.

Peace, success, inspiration, And may all your wishes come true!

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Weather forecasters, we wish you a happy holiday,

and we sincerely wish you accurate forecasts.

May there be sunshine, comfort, and peace,

And may fate bestow upon you a whirlwind of happiness!

May your work always be appreciated,

And may all troubles pass you by.

Health, joy, and goodness,

May every moment be a happy one!

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May the sun shine upon you every day,

May there be joy and spring.

May all your hopes come true,

And may your dreams come true with ease!

Health, happiness, and warmth,

May fate be generous.

May the peaceful sky be clear,

And may every day be happy and beautiful!

As a reminder, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Orthodox believers following the New Julian calendar commemorate the holy martyrs Plato and Roman. Both saints lived during a time of persecution of Christians and died because they refused to renounce their faith. In folk tradition, this day has also been associated with omens regarding the coming winter.

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