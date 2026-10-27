Ukraine is preparing legislative changes to protect animals from cruelty

The Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine has established a working group to improve legislation on the protection of animals from cruelty. About 30 experts and government representatives have joined the group. They are tasked with preparing proposals to align Ukrainian regulations with European Union requirements.

Main Tasks of the Working Group

Experts will analyze current legislation and develop practical recommendations for state policy in the field of animal protection. Special attention will be given to harmonizing Ukrainian laws with EU legal acts, as well as to the proper treatment of domestic, stray, and wild animals.

Deputy Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi heads the newly formed group.

Government officials aim to create an effective mechanism for cooperation between government agencies, local governments, and animal welfare organizations. This will allow for a more rapid response to incidents of animal abuse and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“The proposals developed by the working group will serve as the basis for further legislative changes and improvements in their implementation. Particular attention will be paid to measures that will help government agencies, local governments, and civil society organizations respond more effectively to cases of animal cruelty,” the statement reads.

Court Precedents and Actual Incarceration

The need for systemic changes is also confirmed by several court cases. According to the animal welfare organization UAnimals, an appeals court recently reviewed the sentence of a Netishyn resident who threw a dog—a toy terrier—from the seventh floor.

In May,

the trial court sentenced the man to five years in prison. However, it later unjustifiably dropped the charge of “extreme cruelty.”



Thanks to the prosecutor’s appeal, the killing of the animal was finally recognized as having been committed with particular cruelty, confirming the sentence of five years of actual imprisonment.



“Any killer must be punished, and may this story serve as a lesson to all who harm animals,” wrote animal rights activists.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

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