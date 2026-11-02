Ukraine plans to establish a center for the return of civilians from temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine intends to establish a Center for the Return of Civilians, which will coordinate efforts to repatriate citizens from temporarily occupied territories. This was announced on November 2 by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner.

According to Lubinets, the Center for the Return of Civilians will address issues related to the return of people, their protection, and support. In addition, it will draw attention to violations of the rights of Ukrainian civilians by the aggressor country.

The Ombudsman explained that they intend to model the center on the experience of the Center for the Protection of Children’s Rights.

The Center will operate out of the Ombudsman’s Office. Relatives of people who remain under occupation or have been detained by the Russian Federation will be able to contact it.

“We are doing this on our own, together with partners who have expressed interest in helping us in this area. This Center is not being established in collaboration with the Russian side,” Lubinets emphasized.

In addition, Ukraine is negotiating with the Russian side regarding the regular delivery of humanitarian aid to Oleshky—at least once a month.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, there are still people in Oleshky who wish to be evacuated.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

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