Ukraine will tighten its power outage schedules

On Friday, October 9, Ukraine expanded the scope of electricity supply restrictions. For some consumers, power outages will occur under the 2.5-stage rotation plan instead of the previously announced two-stage plan.

Energy officials had previously forecast power outages ranging from 0.5 to 2 stages, but were later forced to tighten the restrictions.

In addition to hourly schedules for residential customers, regions are implementing power restrictions for industrial consumers. These measures are necessary to prevent overloading of equipment damaged by Russian shelling.

At the same time, emergency power outages continue in some areas of Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Hourly schedules are not currently in effect there. They will resume once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

Ukrenergo noted that on the morning of October 9, electricity consumption was 11.4% higher than during the same period the previous day.

The increase in consumption is attributed to two main factors. First, the number of forced power outages has decreased in some regions. Second, cloudy and rainy weather in western Ukraine reduced electricity generation by residential solar power plants.

These factors affected the balance in the power grid and led to stricter power supply restrictions.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

On the morning of October 9, emergency power outages were implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to a critical situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling. The previously published power outage schedules for regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are temporarily suspended.

In Kyiv on October 9, Russian shelling caused power outages in several districts of the city. A significant number of consumers were left without power or with an unstable power supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to publish photos or videos from sites of attacks on energy infrastructure.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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