Former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi and eight other defendants will appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court in a case involving land fraud in the capital. The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2026.

The High Anti-Corruption Court ruled on October 30 to conduct a collegial review of the case. Previously, the defense team for one of the defendants had filed a motion to that effect, citing the severity of the alleged crimes.

Komarnytskyi himself, whom investigators consider to be the organizer of a criminal organization, did not appear at the hearing. He is currently in Vienna, where he fled in February 2025 during Operation “Clean City.”

On October 6, 2026, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against nine individuals. The preliminary hearing on October 15 could not be concluded due to the absence of Komarnytskyi, Olena Bogoslavska, and the defense attorney for one of the defendants. The prosecutor raised the issue of special judicial proceedings for those who are abroad.

According to the investigation, the group led by Komarnytskyi used “toilet schemes”—registering fictitious or insignificant structures on promising plots of land in order to obtain the land without a competitive bidding process, ostensibly for their maintenance.

Between 2023 and 2024, the defendants planned to seize municipal land worth over 70 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, the defendants had already managed to remove some of the plots, worth 11.6 million hryvnias, from municipal ownership.

Among the accused are, in particular:

Denys Komarnytskyi—the organizer of the criminal organization;

Petro Olenych and Oleksandr Spasibko—former deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration;

Mykhailo Terentyev — chairman of the Kyiv City Council’s Land Commission;

Olena Marchenko—council member and member of the commission;

Oleksiy Mushta, Roman Blumin, Alisa Sobol, and Olena Bogoslavska.

Three of the suspects—Vitaliy Bilous, Yuriy Leonov, and Natalia Lebedeva—have already entered into plea agreements.

Komarnytskyi was placed on the wanted list on February 10, 2025. In October 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), in cooperation with Austrian colleagues, conducted a search and interrogation of him in Vienna.

Despite the case being referred to court, some of the defendants have retained their positions in Kyiv’s land administration department.

According to “Ekonomichna Pravda,” even while in Vienna, Komarnytskyi continues to influence land-use decisions through certain deputies and officials. The publication’s sources claim that he is interested in keeping Terentyev in his position as commission chair. The Kyiv City Council’s Land Commission has effectively been inactive since the winter of 2025—as a result, projects worth approximately 5 billion hryvnias in potential budget revenue have been put on hold.

Source: CPD

Earlier, the court hearing in the Komarnytskyi case was postponed due to the defendants’ failure to appear.

We reported that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that, as part of an investigation into land fraud in the capital—which involves former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi, known as the “overseer” of Kyiv—a number of officials had been dismissed from the Kyiv City State Administration.

We also recall that former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi used a camouflaged vehicle intended for transporting the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to travel abroad.

Read us on