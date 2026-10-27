The Higher Attestation Commission denied Tetyana Krupa's son permission to participate in meetings online

The High Anti-Corruption Court denied Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, permission to participate in court hearings remotely. His attorney justified the request by citing the significant costs of travel from Khmelnytskyi to Kyiv, hotel accommodations, and the length of the trip. However, the court did not find these arguments sufficient to conduct the hearings via videoconference.

According to the attorney’s calculations, a single trip to a court hearing could take at least 33 hours and cost between 7,260 and 14,450 UAH.

The defense attorney noted that the distance from Khmelnytskyi to Kyiv and back is approximately 650 km. According to his calculations, the round-trip drive takes at least 9 hours and 14 minutes.

The main expenses cited by the attorney are as follows:

Fuel: 5,850 to 8,034 UAH per trip.

Accommodation in Kyiv: 1,410 to 6,416 UAH per night in hotels near the court on the required dates.

Total cost of the trip: 7,260 to 14,450 UAH.

Travel time and related time expenditures: at least 33 hours.

Based on these calculations, the defense requested that Oleksandr Krupa be allowed to participate in the hearings remotely.

The attorney also cited the danger of Russian shelling, air raid alerts in Kyiv, and the lack of adequate shelters in the courthouse. Other arguments included Krupa’s work in Khmelnytskyi and the need to care for his two children.

However, the court concluded that the circumstances cited were not sufficient grounds for remote participation in the hearings.

The ruling states that Oleksandr Krupa is not required to travel to Kyiv specifically by car, as there are bus and train connections between the cities. Furthermore, the defense failed to prove that staying at a hotel is a prerequisite for participating in the hearing.

Separately, the court considered the argument regarding the need to care for two children. The defense cited family circumstances as one of the reasons why it is difficult for Oleksandr Krupa to travel to Kyiv in person.

However, the court did not find this argument sufficient either. The ruling notes that the children’s birth certificates list their mother, who, in the court’s view, also has a role to play in fulfilling parental responsibilities.

Thus, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied the motion for Oleksandr Krupa’s remote participation in court hearings.

This is stated in the HACC’s ruling in Case No. 991/11401/26.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to conduct hearings in the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expertise Commission, Tetiana Krupa, her husband Volodymyr, and their son Oleksandr remotely in the event of an air raid alert. The decision was adopted on Monday, October 12, to ensure the continuity of the judicial proceedings while also safeguarding the safety of those involved in the case.

The preliminary hearing in the case involving the family of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Commission, at the High Anti-Corruption Court was marked by a heated dispute between Judge Denys Kovalenko and the defendants’ attorneys.

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