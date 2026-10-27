The Verkhovna Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began its first-reading consideration of the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027. Lawmakers submitted a record 5,236 amendments to the document, and a vote on the draft as a whole is scheduled for today.

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began reviewing the draft law on Ukraine’s 2027 state budget. Details of the process were provided in parliament.

“The Rada has now moved on to reviewing the state budget,” said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Finance Committee, explaining the stages of the review:

first, the presentation, then a vote (226+ votes) to proceed to the consideration of amendments;

followed by the consideration of amendments and a vote to approve them, after which the first reading will take place.

“The review procedure was supported by 215 votes,” Zheleznyak noted, clarifying that the 2027 State Budget bill is being considered in its first reading.

The MP also quoted his colleague, Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the parliamentary budget committee:

5,236 amendments—a record over the past 24 years. To accommodate them, an additional 13.5 trillion hryvnias is needed, which is “almost two budgets”;

90 proposals have been taken into account;

the government has been tasked with addressing, by the second reading, the issues of increasing military pay, doubling state guarantees for the defense-industrial complex to 60 billion hryvnias, and providing housing for military personnel;

to allocate additional funds for medications for people with rare diseases, in addition to the 21 billion hryvnias already budgeted.

“The vote on the draft budget is today,” Zheleznyak said.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported the pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on a military levy.

Zelensky signed a law imposing a duty on stone exports; the budget will receive half a billion per year.

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