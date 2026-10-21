Video: Parliament Moves Closer to a Decision on Raising Salaries for Ukrainian Military Personnel

A parliamentary committee has backed an initiative that would require the government to increase the pay of Ukrainian military personnel. The proposal must now be considered by the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee endorsed an amendment to the state budget that specifically calls for raising military salaries, rather than merely adjusting their levels. At the same time, at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers, the specific percentage increase in pay was removed from the document. The decision was adopted unanimously.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak explained that the approved amendment mandates the Cabinet of Ministers to take action; therefore, even after its adoption by the Verkhovna Rada, the government will have to amend the resolution governing the pay of military personnel.

In addition, the committee took into account Amendment No. 1279 along with Amendment No. 1283 proposed by MP Purtova, which obligates the government to review military salaries.

Zheleznyak noted that the initiative was sponsored by Members of Parliament from both the “Servant of the People” party and opposition political forces. According to him, lawmakers joined forces to support an increase in payments to military personnel.

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The next step will be the consideration of the amendment on the floor of the Verkhovna Rada. A vote is expected as early as next week.

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyak

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