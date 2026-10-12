Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that only the Ukrainian people have the right to elect the president and change the country’s leader.

According to the president, he is ready to hold elections, but at least 60 days are needed to prepare.

Zelenskyy emphasized that during this time, it is necessary to ensure the security of the electoral infrastructure and prepare the voting process.

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EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during wartime, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

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