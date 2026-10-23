In Lokhvytsia, Poltava Oblast, a servicemember from the Pryluky District Military Registration and Enlistment Office inflicted moderate bodily injuries on the head of a State Enforcement Service department during an altercation. The official was hospitalized.

According to the Military Law Enforcement Service, the incident occurred on October 21, when the soldier arrived at the State Enforcement Service office to request the unfreezing of a bank account that had been frozen due to nonpayment of a fine.

The police have opened a criminal investigation into the possible assault on a public official. Following initial investigative actions, the serviceman, according to the Military Law Enforcement Service, left his military unit without authorization.

The Military Law Enforcement Service emphasized that wearing a military uniform does not exempt one from liability, and that all circumstances of the incident must be established during the investigation.

Source: Military Law Enforcement Service.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military police officer with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District TCC and SP building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

The acting head of the psychological support team for personnel at one of the Regional Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support in Donetsk Oblast was notified that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit and abuse of influence.

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