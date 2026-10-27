Over the course of a week, DTEK energy workers restored power to more than 1.2 million households

From October 19 to 25, DTEK specialists restored power to more than 1.2 million households in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to enemy shelling. In total, during this period, power company workers fully or partially restored power to residents in nearly 800 communities.

The largest number of restorations was recorded in the Donetsk region, where power was restored to nearly 500,000 households, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region—to over 307,000 households. In Kyiv, power was restored to 245,500 households; in the Odesa region, to nearly 113,000; and in the Kyiv region, to over 112,000 households. Repair crews begin work immediately after receiving permission and access to the sites from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.

Source: DTEK Group.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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