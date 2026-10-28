Zelenskyy Named Candidates for the Position of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Yulia Svyrydenko, Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa were being considered for the position of Ukrainian ambassador to the United States. According to the head of state, Palisa could have been a good ambassador, but he declined the offer and asked to be reassigned to his military brigade.

The president said that during the discussion of the candidates, they took into account their knowledge of English, experience, and ability to work on issues of military cooperation with the United States.

Specifically, the potential candidates included Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa.

Zelenskyy explained that Palisa’s candidacy stood out due to his American education, language skills, and expertise in military matters. Additionally, according to the president, Donald Trump is familiar with Palisa.

“We discussed the candidacies of Yulia Svyrydenko, Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa, because he has an American education, knows the language, there’s a lot of work to be done specifically on military issues, and Trump knows him. Palisa would make a good ambassador, but he doesn’t want the job. He said, ‘Send me to the front; send me back to my brigade immediately. I’m not leaving Ukraine,’” Zelenskyy said.

Consultations regarding the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States will continue. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not announced a final decision on the candidate.

The ambassador’s role involves representing Ukraine’s interests in the U.S., developing bilateral relations, and addressing issues of security and military support.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this during a conversation with journalists.

As a reminder, on October 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Egypt, and Turkey. During the meeting, the head of state discussed with the diplomats the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense system, the promotion of peace initiatives, European integration, and countering Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea region.

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