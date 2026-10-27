Zelenskyy Discussed De-escalation and Preparations for Negotiations with Stubb and Støre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The parties discussed the need for Russia to de-escalate tensions, the protection of Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure, as well as preparations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled for November at the working-level.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with the leaders of Finland and Norway following their conversation with the Russian leader. The conversation also took place as a follow-up to discussions held in Oslo with the participation of representatives from the U.S., Europe, and NATO.

“I spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre following their call today with the Russian leader and as a continuation of our discussions in Oslo with representatives from the U.S., Europe, and NATO,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media on October 27.

The president thanked his partners for the detailed briefing and their active support of Ukrainian diplomacy and joint peace efforts.

According to Zelenskyy, Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized to the Russian leadership the need for concrete steps toward de-escalation, particularly regarding Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure.

“Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that concrete de-escalation steps are needed regarding our energy sector and infrastructure. We discussed preparations for a trilateral meeting scheduled for November at the team level—Ukrainian, American, and Russian,” the head of state said.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming trilateral meeting involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian teams. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is scheduled for November.

The president separately emphasized the role of Finland and Norway in European security matters, as both countries share a border with Russia.

“Finland and Norway, as countries bordering Russia, have a particular interest in sound and reliable security solutions,” Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the participants discussed possible formats for Ukraine’s cooperation with European partners. These could be useful for further supporting diplomatic efforts, strengthening Ukraine’s defense, and ensuring collective security.

“There must be peace; de-escalation is needed, and Russia’s prolongation of the war must end. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!” the President of Ukraine concluded.

This was reported in a statement by the head of state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre following their meetings with Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Sibiga explained why serious negotiations with Russia are not yet possible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy assessed the prospects for new peace talks with Russia.

Prior to this, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Ushakov also stated that Russia, the U.S., and China have begun preparing for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Putin’s aide, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold it.

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