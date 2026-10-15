Zelenskyy explained what security guarantees the U.S. should provide to Ukraine after the war

Ukraine expects to receive legally binding security guarantees from the United States that would provide for a specific military response in the event of a new attack by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire alone is not enough to ensure lasting peace. In his view, U.S. commitments must be clearly defined and approved by the U.S. Congress.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, security guarantees must provide for a specific and immediate response from Washington in the event of renewed Russian aggression. Ukraine seeks not merely political assurances, but a legally binding mechanism for protection.

“If I have this written down on paper: ‘If Putin attacks Ukraine, Trump will attack Putin’—that is a security guarantee,” the Ukrainian leader explained.

The president emphasized that the agreements must contain more specific details so that Ukraine can count on real protection in the event of a new attack.

Zelenskyy noted that a mere ceasefire does not guarantee long-term peace unless there are mechanisms in place to prevent another Russian aggression.

“Security guarantees from the United States are a direct, sound path. It’s a good path, but we need more details... We hope to have a strong partnership and legally binding security guarantees approved by Congress,” the head of state said.

Thus, Kyiv expects that U.S. commitments will be legally binding and will receive the support of the U.S. Congress. According to the president, this should form the basis of a strong partnership that will reduce the risk of another war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union remains a key priority for ensuring long-term security.

At the same time, he said, strong bilateral agreements with the United States are necessary regardless of whether Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance.

Speaking about the significance of victory, the president emphasized that the main outcome must be to prevent any new Russian aggression against Ukraine. That is why Kyiv is seeking clear and legally binding guarantees that will define the actions of its partners in the event of another attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Kyiv’s expectations in an interview with National Public Radio.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not plan to step down, despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Ukrainian leader. He explained why he does not consider a change in presidency to be a way to resolve the problems caused by Russian aggression.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Earlier, Zelenskyy concluded an hour-long meeting with Bernam in London.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

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