Zelenskyy Will Meet with Trump's Special Envoys in Dublin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on Thursday, November 12, he will meet in Dublin with U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting will take place immediately following their visit to Moscow and talks with the Russian side.

According to the Head of State, the main purpose of the meeting will be to coordinate positions and determine the next diplomatic steps based on the Ukrainian delegation’s report on the trilateral consultations in Abu Dhabi.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to fully involve European partners in the negotiation process at all stages and stressed that the top priority remains ending the war and ensuring reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The day before in Abu Dhabi, the American and Ukrainian sides also agreed to prepare for a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

Source: Official statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner announced that on November 11, he will travel to Moscow with Steve Witkoff. There, representatives of the Donald Trump administration plan to meet with Putin.

Prior to this, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy had outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

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