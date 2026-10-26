The Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet cannot use the repair facility in occupied Crimea

Russian occupiers cannot use the Black Sea Fleet’s repair base in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by the Ukrainian Navy, which ruled out the possibility of its use by Russian military personnel, according to Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made this announcement during a televised marathon.

“The repair base in Crimea is like an empty auto repair shop—it’s there in name only, and even the staff goes to work, but there’s one problem: the entrance is mined. No one wants to go into Crimea to repair anything there. Experience has shown that there are no places in Crimea that can be considered safe if you get stuck there. Moreover, this applies not only to Crimea. “Even at some other bases, despite having certain repair capabilities, it’s effectively impossible,” Pletenchuk noted.

He also assessed the repair capabilities for the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the ports of Ochamchira (Abkhazia, Georgia) and Novorossiysk.

“Ochamchira is not the kind of base and harbor that allows for the deployment of large combat units there. It is a base that could be used, for example, for the needs of the FSB’s maritime security forces. That is its scale, and it has nothing to do with the Black Sea Fleet. That leaves only Novorossiysk as a base that has a fortified defensive perimeter and, given its technical parameters, water depths, and the availability of berthing facilities, allows for such a number of ships to be stationed there,” Pletenchuk said.

Earlier in Crimea, the FSB detained a man on suspicion of passing on information about the Black Sea Fleet.

In addition, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was charged with ordering an attack on Kyiv.

The occupiers are hiding damaged Black Sea Fleet ships in the bays of Sevastopol.

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