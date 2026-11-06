The death toll from the airstrike on Komyshuvaha has risen to 53

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvaha in the Zaporizhzhia district, which took place on November 2, has risen to 53 people.

The search-and-rescue operation at the site where the FAB-3000 bomb struck has been ongoing for five days. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Law enforcement agencies have located seven people with whom relatives lost contact following the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region on November 2.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate after the Russian Federation bombed the area with aerial bombs

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