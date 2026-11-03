The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29

The death toll from Russian airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has risen to 29. Russian forces carried out the strikes on the village on November 2.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the Russians deliberately fired FAB-3000 bombs at the community, striking people who had come to receive humanitarian aid.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway at the site of the strikes.

Five people remain under medical supervision. The wounded are receiving all necessary medical care.

Source: Ivan Fedorov

Earlier reports indicated that 26 people had already been killed in a Russian airstrike in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 27 people are considered missing after a Russian strike on Monday, November 2.

Video: Russians struck a school in Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy.

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