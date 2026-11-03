The Russian delegation will take part in the next round of talks on Ukraine, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will once again lead the negotiating team.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Moscow’s participation in the meeting. According to him, Russian representatives will arrive in Abu Dhabi and remain there on November 10 and 11.

Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation during the previous round of talks, will head the negotiating team.

Thus, the Kremlin has decided to retain the previous head of the negotiating team for the upcoming meeting.

At the same time, Dmitry Peskov did not disclose any other details regarding the composition of the Russian delegation or the agenda for the talks.

This is according to reports in the Russian media.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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