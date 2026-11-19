Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops launched strikes on eight settlements in the Kharkiv region. Twenty-three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

In Zlatopol, 12 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy; another person suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Chuhuiv, a 57-year-old man was injured, and six women suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Klugino-Bashkirivka in the Chuhuiv community, a 42-year-old woman was injured.

In Velykyi Burluk, a 71-year-old woman was injured.

In Shevchenkove, a 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

A 73-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown device in Lozova.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 60-year-old man who was wounded on November 17 in the village of Ploske, Velykyi Burluk community.

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with one guided aerial bomb, 16 “Geran-2” UAVs, one FPV drone, and nine UAVs of an as-yet-undetermined type.

In Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv District, a private home and two outbuildings were damaged.

In Shevchenkove, Kupianskyi District, seven private homes and three stores were damaged.

In the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izyum District, a private home, a summer kitchen, and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Zlatopol, Lozova District, 20 shopping pavilions, three stores, a hotel, a building, a car, and a bank were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, a warehouse and a car were damaged in the village of Malynivka, and a business, an apartment building, a post office, and a car were damaged in Chuhuiv.

The head of the regional state administration reported this on Facebook.

As a result of enemy shelling of Ukraine’s power grid, JSC “Kharkivoblenergo” has implemented special emergency power outage schedules in Kharkiv.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that broke out as a result of evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

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