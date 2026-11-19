Homes, vehicles, businesses, and energy infrastructure were hit.

Four people were injured in the Vyshhorod district, including a child. All of the injured received the necessary medical care.

The enemy continues to attack Kyiv Oblast with attack drones. Over the past day, damage has been reported in two districts.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops attacked the Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts of Kyiv Oblast with strike drones. Four people were injured as a result of the attacks.

In the Vyshhorod district, 29 private homes, 19 vehicles, two production and storage facilities, and an energy facility were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, a private residence was damaged.

Relevant services continue to operate on the ground.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.