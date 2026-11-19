Following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge in Sevastopol, there was a rush at gas stations. Due to increased demand, restrictions on gasoline sales have already been imposed there.

According to Russian social media posts, “local authorities” have already imposed restrictions on gasoline sales.

Drivers can fill up a full tank. No more than 20 liters may be poured into containers.

Local social media accounts also report that some people were buying 200–500 liters of fuel at a time.

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This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridges Russia uses to supply resources to occupied Crimea.

Video: The Crimean Bridge partially collapsed after a missile strike.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River and damaged three Russian aircraft.

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