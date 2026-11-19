In recent days, Russian occupation forces have advanced on several sections of the front line in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, changes were observed near settlements in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.

“The enemy has advanced near Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk District, Donetsk Oblast),” the analysts’ report states.

In addition, DeepState reported yesterday on the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Changes on the front line were recorded near Vasylivka and Hryshyne.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks on several sectors of the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk sectors, where a total of 45 assault operations were recorded.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours. New data on Russian military losses was released as of November 19, 2026.

There were 205 battles on the front lines over the past day, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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