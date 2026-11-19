Russia is using the same models of information pressure against European countries that it employed in Ukraine on the eve of its full-scale invasion. Russian propaganda manipulates themes of military threat, language issues, and religion in an attempt to influence public sentiment and shape the Kremlin’s desired perception of events.

In its study, the Center compared Russian information campaigns against Ukraine during the 100 days leading up to the full-scale invasion with media coverage in six European countries that share a land border with Russia.

Analysts at the Center for Countering Disinformation identified three main areas of information pressure that Russia uses against neighboring countries.

The military sphere. Russian propaganda portrays the strengthening of neighboring countries’ defenses, the conduct of military exercises, and cooperation with NATO as provocations against Russia.

Language issues. Russian sources portray language reforms, changes in education policy, and restrictions on the use of the Russian language as systematic persecution of the Russian-speaking population.

Religion. Russian propaganda uses the issues of church independence and the legal status of religious organizations to spread claims of alleged persecution of believers and restrictions on freedom of religion.

According to Anahit Khoperia, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, Russia actively promoted all three of these themes in Ukraine.

The highest level of activity occurred between February 14 and 20, 2022. During that period, the number of Russian publications on military and political topics reached approximately 16,000.

The Center also identified similar information campaigns in European countries. Specifically, in Poland, more than 6,000 posts were recorded during the peak period, and in Lithuania, about 3,500. Russian sources focused most of their attention on military and political topics.

At the same time, Hoperia drew attention to the difference between the information pressure on Ukraine before the full-scale war and the current campaigns against European states. In Europe, Russia’s activity has so far largely intensified in response to specific events.

“In our case, before the full-scale war, it had already simply escalated without any provocation. They needed to create a pretext to justify their aggression,” she explained.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that information campaigns alone do not constitute evidence that Russia is preparing for a military attack. They must be analyzed in conjunction with the Russian Federation’s actual military preparations and its geopolitical moves.

According to Anait Khoperia, Ukraine’s experience should help European partners recognize Russian information scenarios in a timely manner and respond to them before the information pressure escalates into a larger-scale campaign.

Anahit Khoperia, acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, made this statement during a presentation of the study “Models of Russian Information Pressure: From Ukraine to Europe.”

As a reminder, institutions and companies across Europe have received more than 8,000 false bomb threats over the past month.

U.S. embassies in several European countries have issued warnings to American citizens about a possible terrorist threat during the holiday season. Such warnings were issued by diplomatic missions, including those in Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Lithuania.

Washington has initiated discussions on NATO rules and the deployment of military forces in Europe as part of negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. European leaders have agreed to send their representatives to technical consultations.

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