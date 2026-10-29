An FSB agent who was coordinating attacks on energy facilities was exposed in the Kyiv region

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to help target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

According to counterintelligence, among the Russians’ primary targets were thermal power plants in the Kyiv region that were resuming operations after previous shelling.

To assess the condition of the energy infrastructure, the man traveled around the power plants under the guise of business trips and photographed their facades with his phone.

Afterward, he would return home, organize the photos, mark their coordinates on Google Maps, and add his own comments. The agent was supposed to pass the prepared data to his FSB handler.

SBU officers documented how the suspect, while driving a truck, was surveying the progress of restoration work on a power unit at a local thermal power plant. The man was detained while he was preparing a report for the Russian intelligence service.

The investigation revealed that Russian intelligence agencies took notice of the man after he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the suspect maintained contact with the FSB through a specially created chatbot that the Russian intelligence service used to gather intelligence.

In addition to preparing data to refine strikes on energy infrastructure, the agent tracked the locations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ repair bases.

During searches, two cell phones were seized from the detainee. The man attempted to destroy one of them to conceal evidence of his collaboration with Russian intelligence agencies.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine informed the man that he is suspected of treason.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU.

Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of a 28-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who passed information about Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB and reported on the consequences of Russian shelling. The man will spend 15 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, the court handed down another guilty verdict to a member of a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent-combat group. The SBU uncovered and neutralized this cell in the summer of 2024 in the Kharkiv region.

Read us on