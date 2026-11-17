In the Bilshivtsi community of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, damage to private homes was reported as a result of the Russian attack on November 17. This was announced by Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast State Administration.

According to the regional head, local authorities have received reports from residents regarding damage to roofs and window frames in residential buildings. No information about casualties has been received so far.

Svitlana Onyshchuk also reminded residents that owners of property damaged by the shelling can apply for financial assistance, which is paid from the regional budget.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some settlements were left without power.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that train service between the two countries will be suspended on November 17 and 18. According to him, a Russian drone struck approximately 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station.

Read us on