A nighttime attack on the Kyiv region damaged energy infrastructure; there are casualties

On the night of November 5–6, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling, and a private home and an outbuilding were destroyed.

In the Boryspil district, a private home and a farm building caught fire following the attack. Both buildings were completely destroyed.

Three local residents were injured. Two of them are experiencing acute stress reaction, while another man sustained a traumatic brain injury and abrasions on his limbs. Medical personnel provided on-site treatment to all three; hospitalization was not required.

Energy infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts were also damaged. In the Obukhiv district, the blast wave shattered windows in the academic building and dormitory of an educational institution.

The Bila Tserkva community reported that on the evening of November 5, three jet-powered drones attacked energy infrastructure. Following the attack, utility workers began restoring power and switching consumers to backup lines.

Emergency response teams are on the ground addressing the aftermath of the attack.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Water service is being restored in Kyiv following yet another attack on the power grid.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center, according to Klitschko.

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