On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving ombudsmen from Ukraine and Russia in its preparation. This was reported by the media.

Putin claims that Russian troops allegedly control the city and are ready to ensure the safety of the humanitarian mission. According to him, the Russian side will need five days to clear the area near Kostiantynivka of mines.

As an example of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv on humanitarian issues, he cited the situation around Oleshky. Putin called it a “good example” of cooperation and proposed that the human rights commissioners of both countries be tasked with working out the details of a new mission.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

As a reminder, Russian military activity has sharply declined in the captured town of Oleshky.

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