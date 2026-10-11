Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine towns and villages in the region; there are casualties

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched strikes on Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region. Six people were injured in the attacks, including a 14-year-old boy.

According to Oleg Synyegubov, three women aged 42, 53, and 63, as well as a 46-year-old man, were injured in Kharkiv. Another woman, aged 32, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russian troops also attacked the village of Khotimlya in the Starosaltivska community, where a 14-year-old boy was wounded.

“In the city of Kharkiv, women aged 42, 53, and 63, as well as a 46-year-old man, were injured, and a 32-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Khotimlya in the Starosaltivska community, a 14-year-old boy was wounded,” Oleg Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, six people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the region.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have concluded in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, though hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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