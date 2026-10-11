In Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recovered the warhead of a ballistic missile following a Russian strike

In Kyiv’s Obolon district, bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine recovered the warhead and the safe remains of a ballistic missile found at the site of one of the Russian strikes.

According to the State Emergency Service, the missile fell in the courtyard of high-rise residential buildings. The impact damaged a single-story structure.

“It fell in the courtyard of high-rise residential buildings, damaging a single-story structure,” the SES statement said.

Bomb disposal experts removed the dangerous components of the missile and its safe debris to facilitate further cleanup efforts following the Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone. The 44-year-old driver and the 59-year-old paramedic were injured in the strike and are currently receiving medical care. Their injuries are preliminarily assessed as minor.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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