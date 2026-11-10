Video: Patrol officers in Kherson rescued a man during an FPV drone attack

In Kherson, patrol officers evacuated a man who had fallen ill and was unable to move on his own. While transporting him to a medical facility, a Russian FPV drone attacked the law enforcement officers’ armored vehicle.

According to the patrol officers, they recently received a request from emergency medical personnel asking for help in transporting the man to the hospital.

As soon as the officers helped him into the vehicle, someone shouted, “Run! I hear a drone!”

While they were driving, an enemy drone attacked the patrol officers’ armored vehicle. Fortunately, the protective armor withstood the direct hit, so the officers were able to continue the evacuation and transport the man to a medical facility.

After the incident, medical personnel examined both the evacuated man and the patrol officers.

Their lives are not in danger.

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This was reported by the Ukrainian Patrol Police.

As a reminder, in Sumy, three employees of the National Electric Grid Ukrenergo were injured as a result of a targeted attack by a Russian FPV drone on a vehicle carrying power utility workers. One of the injured is in serious condition.

On the morning of November 9, 2026, Russian troops again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Fires were reported in the capital as a result of the enemy strike.

Throughout the evening and night of November 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the northern districts of Rivne Oblast. The enemy attack damaged energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

On the night of Sunday, November 9, Russian forces launched a combined strike using drones and guided aerial bombs on Izium in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

On the evening of and overnight into Monday, November 9, Russian forces launched strikes on the territory of the Cherkasy region. The attack damaged critical and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of November 9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as “Banderole” guided munitions.

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