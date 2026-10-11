In the Sumy region, a Russian drone struck an ambulance; there are casualties

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone. The 44-year-old driver and the 59-year-old paramedic were injured in the strike and are currently receiving medical care. Preliminary reports indicate that their injuries are not serious.

According to the Sumy Regional State Administration, at around 5 a.m., an emergency medical team was en route to a call in the Sveska community. On the way, within the territory of the Yampil community, a Russian drone struck the vehicle.

“Around 5 a.m., an emergency medical team was traveling to a call in the Sveska community. On the way, within the territory of the Yampil community, a Russian drone struck the vehicle,” the regional military administration stated in its report.

After being struck by the Russian drone, the medics managed to get out of the damaged vehicle on their own. Despite the threat of a second strike, their colleagues quickly arrived at the scene and evacuated the team.

According to the regional military administration, the 44-year-old driver and the 59-year-old paramedic are receiving the necessary medical care. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims’ injuries are not serious.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmyn Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

Read us on