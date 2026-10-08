Russia struck Sumy; there are casualties

In Sumy, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a civilian infrastructure facility. Among the victims were two children.

“One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Sumy. Among the victims are two children. Fortunately, their injuries are reportedly not serious. Two adults were injured, one of whom is in serious condition,” Oleg Grigorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Russian troops struck a civilian infrastructure facility.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers used long-range rocket artillery. Four shells were fired at the city.

Law enforcement and relevant agencies are currently assessing the full extent of the Russian attack. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, clarified that Russian forces shelled an industrial zone in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy.

According to him, the two injured boys are 12 years old. Their injuries are not serious, so the children are recovering at home.

Thus, as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy, one person was killed and four were wounded, including two children. One of the wounded adults is in serious condition.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

As a reminder, Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On the morning of October 8, Russian forces attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. The attack damaged one civilian facility.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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