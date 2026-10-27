Rivne Oblast welcomed another evacuation train; 36 people arrived

Since the beginning of 2026, the Rivne region has received its 19th evacuation train. This time, 36 people arrived in the region, including three children and six passengers with limited mobility.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia and the psychological service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers helped the evacuated passengers disembark from the train and carry their personal belongings. The people arrived in Rivne Oblast in search of safety and the opportunity to start a new life in calmer conditions.

Every evacuation means a forced farewell to home and hope for a safe future. That is why rescue workers and other services help people not only reach their destination but also receive the necessary support during this difficult time.

“Behind every evacuation are people’s lives, a forced farewell to home, and the hope for a more peaceful life. And our task is to welcome these people with care, to help and support them during this difficult time,” noted representatives of the emergency services.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, mandatory evacuation of families with children has been implemented in all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities due to constant Russian shelling.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted their first-ever aerial evacuation of a wounded soldier directly from the battlefield since the war began. In the Kupiansk sector, a large drone was used to evacuate 49-year-old soldier Kostyantyn, who had lost both legs, from his position.

Serhiy Hnezdilov, a serviceman, stated that Kramatorsk is a combat zone where the civilian population is constantly exposed to danger due to attacks by Russian drones. In his opinion, the government must ensure the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the city.

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