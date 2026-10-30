Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, resulting in one fatality and damage

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 30. In the Dnipro district of the capital, a single-story building was partially destroyed by falling debris, and a fire broke out.

During a search of the scene, rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased.

In addition to the partial destruction of the single-story building, windows of a residential building and parked cars were damaged in the Dnipro district. Damage was reported at two locations.

The effects of the Russian attack were also observed in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Several non-residential buildings caught fire there.

In particular, a fire broke out in a warehouse. In addition, trash, wood, and the roof of an abandoned building were on fire.

Rescue workers were on the scene at the impact sites and where debris had fallen.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to this, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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