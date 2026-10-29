Russia damaged an educational institution in Nizhyn

Russian troops struck an educational institution in Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast. Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported the damage on Facebook.

“Today, Nizhyn came under enemy air attack. A downed enemy target fell on the grounds of one of the city’s educational institutions. The building sustained damage,” he wrote.

He added that there were no casualties. Emergency services are on the scene. Details are still being confirmed.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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