Russia is producing up to 3,000 Shahed drones per month and building up stockpiles for winter attacks, according to Flash

Russia produces up to 3,000 "Shahed"-type jet-powered drones and about 700 "Geran-5" drones every month. Russian troops are trying to build up stockpiles for attacks on Ukraine this winter, but they do not currently have a significant reserve of drones.

According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, the recent decrease in the number of attacks on Kyiv is not related to a reduction in Russian drone production. Instead, Russian troops have begun to more actively attack western and other regions of Ukraine.

“Many people ask: ‘Maybe something happened with the Russians’ production, since there are fewer drones now?’—No. I’m looking at the statistics—they’ve started attacking western regions. That is, before this, they started with Kyiv; they launched massive attacks on Kyiv and caused a catastrophe here. Now they’re trying to attack western regions and beyond. And that’s why it feels a little quieter in Kyiv,” he told “Flash.”

The presidential adviser also reported that Russia is seeking to build up a stockpile of drones for winter attacks. At the same time, he said, Russian troops often deploy drones almost immediately after they’re manufactured.

“And also, based on the usage rate, I can see that they’re really trying to build up a stockpile to attack us in the winter—which makes sense. I keep saying that we’re finding debris from ‘Shaheds,’ and we can see the date of manufacture. We constantly see that they’re sending ‘Shaheds’ to us straight off the production line. In other words, a week later, and the ‘Shahed’ is already attacking us. So they don’t have a large stockpile,” the official added.

According to Beskrestnov, the production dates on the wreckage of downed drones indicate that only about a week may pass between a drone’s manufacture and its deployment.

Serhiy Beskrestnov stated that Ukraine has data on the monthly production volumes of Russian drones.

“They produce up to three thousand jet-powered ‘Shaheds’ per month, and we can also add the ‘Geran-5’ to that—that’s a separate model, about 700,” the official said.

Thus, according to his estimates, Russia produces up to 3,000 “Shahed” jet-powered drones and approximately 700 “Geran-5” drones each month.

In addition, Russia continues to ramp up weapons production and is developing new, low-cost jet-powered missiles.

“They’re planning on tens of thousands per year,” “Flash” emphasized, speaking about the Russians’ plans to produce such missiles.

This was stated by Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, during a conversation with journalists.

As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 strike drones per month.

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