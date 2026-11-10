Zelenskyy commented on the U.S. proposal to transfer control of Donbas

On November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the idea of ceding the Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that territorial concessions do not resolve the main issue: whether Vladimir Putin will stop his aggression after receiving these territories.

Zelenskyy recalled that Putin had previously justified the invasion by claiming it was necessary to protect the Russian-speaking population of Donbas. However, Russian troops later attempted to capture Kyiv, and in the occupied territories—particularly in Bucha—they killed and tortured civilians.

The president also noted that the U.S. side had raised the question of whether Ukraine could exchange the Donbas for security guarantees. In response, he asked what specific guarantees were being discussed—NATO membership or a mechanism similar to the Alliance.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had already renounced nuclear weapons, but Russia subsequently obstructed its European integration and NATO accession, after which it occupied Ukrainian territories.

“I don’t believe that if we give up Donbas, Putin will stop. He’ll take a break, and then he’ll be back in a year, two, or five,” the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, in that case, the question will arise as to who will bear responsibility for Russia’s new aggression in a few years. The president stressed that security promises must be specific and reliable, as Ukraine’s past experience shows that agreements with Moscow do not guarantee an end to its aggression.

We should add that Witkoff spoke about decisions made during the talks in Abu Dhabi that are important for Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the U.S. and Russia.

Russia has strengthened its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to The New York Times.

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