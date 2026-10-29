Russia attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv overnight

On the night of October 29, Russian troops struck an educational institution in Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the attack.

According to Terekhov, the first enemy strike hit the Kholodhorhirskyi district, where a fire broke out.

The occupiers then struck the Saltivsky district a second time, specifically targeting an educational institution.

“According to updated information from the Situation Center, the enemy struck an educational institution,” Terekhov wrote.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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