Damages from Russia's recent shelling amount to nearly $8 billion, says Koretsky

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Estonia, Serhiy Koretskyi and Kristen Michal, agreed on a shared vision for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2027), which is scheduled to take place in January in Tallinn. Given the challenges of the coming winter, they plan to focus particularly on Ukraine’s resilience and practical assistance from international partners.

“I had a phone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal <…> We agreed on a common approach and vision for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in January in Tallinn. Given the situation and the challenges of this winter, we believe it is important for URC-2027 to pay special attention to issues of Ukraine’s resilience,” the statement reads.

During the conversation, Serhiy Koretskyy briefed his Estonian counterpart on the consequences of daily Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system, economy, communications, and critical infrastructure.

Damages from Russian attacks amount to nearly $8 billion, and due to the damage inflicted, the state is also losing tax revenue.

According to Koretskyi, the conference should yield concrete results—practical assistance for Ukraine and consolidated support from partners right now, particularly on the eve of a difficult winter.

Separately, the heads of government discussed the development of bilateral relations and Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s European integration course.

Key topics of discussion included energy, the railway sector, and the supply of locomotives. The parties also focused on financing Ukraine’s needs for the coming year.

The URC-2027 conference in Tallinn is intended to serve as a platform for coordinating international support and finding practical solutions to restore and strengthen Ukraine’s resilience in the face of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

On the morning of October 29, Russian troops again struck Kharkiv with a strike drone. One person was injured in the attack, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Earlier that night, Russia had attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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