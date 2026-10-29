Humanitarian aid is being prepared for residents of occupied Oleshky, says Lubinets

Ukraine continues to prepare a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Experts are clearing routes to ensure the mission’s safety, and humanitarian aid is scheduled to be delivered to the town’s residents on October 30.

“The demining is proceeding successfully. We are preparing humanitarian aid for the residents of Oleshky,” the ombudsman noted.

The Ukrainian side is assembling humanitarian aid for civilians who remain in the occupied city. At the same time, experts continue to clear the routes necessary for the safe conduct of the mission.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the main task is to deliver aid to the people remaining in Oleshky and to ensure that civilians can leave safely.

“Our task is to deliver humanitarian aid to the people who remain in the city and to ensure that civilians can leave safely,” the ombudsman emphasized.

Dmytro Lubinets noted that the humanitarian mission became possible, in particular, thanks to ongoing communication with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner in Russia.

According to him, the parties are maintaining contact and coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached.

Separately, the Ukrainian Ombudsman thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her attention to the humanitarian mission and for her assistance to the civilian population of Oleshky.

The ceasefire in designated areas of the Kherson region began on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. At the time of Dmytro Lubinets’ statement, it had already been in effect for 54 hours.

According to preliminary agreements, the temporary ceasefire is to remain in effect until the evening of November 1.

At the same time, the humanitarian mission depends on the completion of route preparations and compliance with the agreed-upon terms of the ceasefire. According to Lubinets, work on implementing the agreements is ongoing.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, provided an update on the preparations.

Four American journalists from Newsmax will be working in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to independently document the progress of the humanitarian mission. This was announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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