Russians struck Pavlograd with a drone; a 15-year-old girl was wounded

Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone. The strike caused a fire, and a 15-year-old girl was injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A 15-year-old girl was injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad,” the message reads.

It is noted that the girl is in the hospital with shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

According to Ganzha, the enemy attacked the city with a drone. A store and a private home caught fire.

Earlier, Russia attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv overnight.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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