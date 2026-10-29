Ukraine is ready to discuss a demilitarized zone in the Donetsk region

Ukraine is ready to consider establishing a demilitarized zone in part of the Donetsk region as one of the possible compromises to end the war. The Ukrainian side prepared this proposal ahead of the negotiations, said Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to the Office of the President, during a televised marathon.

According to Leshchenko, this does not apply to the entire territory of the Donetsk region, but only to the area around the line of contact on both sides.

“Ukraine is ready to move toward a compromise. And, for example, a demilitarized zone in the Donetsk region—not across the entire region, but in the area surrounding the line of contact on both sides—could be discussed during the leaders’ negotiations. Ukraine has prepared this as one of its proposals,” noted the adviser to the Office of the President.

He emphasized that territorial issues should be discussed at the level of heads of state, not technical negotiating teams. According to Leshchenko, Ukraine advocates for negotiations to end the war to be held as soon as possible.

In addition, the Ukrainian side supports the idea of a sectoral ceasefire, particularly in the energy sector and at sea.

The U.S. will not demand territorial concessions from Ukraine during the Abu Dhabi talks — FT.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a potential venue for trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

Talks aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

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