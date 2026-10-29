Four American journalists from Newsmax will be working in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to provide independent coverage of the humanitarian mission. This was announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

They will be working as part of a delegation that includes Russian and Ukrainian leaders of humanitarian organizations.

“Acting as neutral observers, they will independently record and permanently document this historic humanitarian mission,” the First Lady of the United States added.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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