Over the past 24 hours, no shelling or strikes on civilian or critical infrastructure facilities were reported in the Kherson region. This was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“There were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

According to him, six people were evacuated on Wednesday from liberated communities in the region.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, an adviser to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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