A Ukrainian ground drone carried out its first combat mission under AI control

Soldiers from the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment carried out a combat logistics mission during which a ground-based robotic system was controlled by artificial intelligence. According to military officials, this is the world’s first instance of such technology being used in combat conditions. The robotic platform autonomously covered nearly the entire 20-kilometer route, demonstrating the potential to reduce the operator’s direct involvement in controlling equipment on the front lines.

Thanks to an integrated artificial intelligence module, the drone autonomously navigated 93% of the complex route. A human intervened in control only on a single 1.4-kilometer section.

Route in a 3D diagram



To carry out such an autonomous flight, the route was first “mapped” by a special system equipped with LiDAR. This technology used laser pulses to scan the terrain and create an accurate 3D model of the area for subsequent navigation.

To carry out such an autonomous run, the route was first “mapped out” by a special system equipped with LiDAR. This technology used laser pulses to scan the terrain and create a precise 3D model of the area for subsequent navigation.

An operator can adjust the route or set the speed for specific sections, but it is no longer necessary to manually steer the vehicle continuously,” military officials explained the principle behind the new system.

Nothing like this had ever been seen in global practice; the innovation by Ukrainian engineers has become a real tool for replacing people in high-risk areas.

From Driver to Dispatcher



Andriy Kopach, commander of the “Lava” unmanned systems battalion—codenamed “Mathematician”—emphasizes that autonomous ground systems are already fully ready for real combat conditions. The main change is that a soldier no longer has to turn the virtual steering wheel every second.

They control the movement and intervene only when necessary. “The ultimate goal is to have a single dispatcher overseeing several robotic systems simultaneously,” the commander noted.



The implementation of such autopilots significantly reduces the workload on operators and minimizes the human factor. In addition, smart drones are significantly less dependent on constant communication with Starlink terminals, which is critically important when operating under enemy electronic warfare systems.

In the future, this technology is planned to be used for the autonomous evacuation of the wounded.

According to a short video posted by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Second Corps “Charter” on its Facebook page, these unique tests in a high-risk zone were successfully completed.

Video: A Ukrainian heavy drone delivered a mined ground-based robotic complex behind Russian lines.

A ground drone capable of launching FPV was demonstrated in Ukraine.

Ukraine used a heavy drone for the first time to deliver a robot behind enemy lines.

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