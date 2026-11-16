Russia has attacked the Oleina plant in Dnipro, which is owned by an American company, for the third time

Russian troops struck the “Oleina” plant in Dnipro, which is owned by an American company, for the third time. The facility came under attack amid massive Russian shelling of the city, which continued throughout the day using various types of weapons.

Russia struck the "Oleina" plant

According to Filatov, throughout Monday, November 16, the occupiers continued to attack various districts of Dnipro. Russia also shelled the “Oleina” plant.

“Today was the third time the ‘Oleina’ plant in Dnipro was struck. It is American-owned, belonging to the Bunge Corporation. Fortunately, there was no oil spill, as there was in January,” Filatov clarified.

The Situation in Dnipro

Power lines for public transit have been severed—both there and on Zaporizhzhia Highway. Utility crews have already restored everything, he said.

“Cleanup efforts are also underway at the other locations. City services, rescue workers, police, volunteers, and representatives of district administrations are all on the scene,” the mayor noted.

Unfortunately, a 32-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were killed in the city today as a result of Russian attacks. Meanwhile, eight injured people remain in city hospitals. Most have severe burns and shrapnel wounds to the head, face, and limbs.

Dnipro is without power; this is the sixth blackout in the past two weeks, Filatov reported.

“In addition, 10 high-rise buildings, residents’ private cars, as well as a diesel locomotive, a rail tank car, agricultural machinery, and businesses have been damaged in Dnipro,” he said.

As a reminder, Russian forces attacked the Oleina plant and other industrial facilities in Dnipro.

Read us on