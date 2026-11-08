Russia launched a massive attack on the energy sector in the Odesa region

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

The strikes in the northern part of the region have caused power outages.

Utility workers are already working to address the aftermath of the attack and restore power.

Source: Odesa Regional State Administration

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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