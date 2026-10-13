Russia destroyed the Epicenter in Dnipro, which had been in operation for nearly two decades

Russian troops destroyed the “Epicenter” shopping center in Dnipro, which had been operating in the city for 19 years. The company made this announcement.

It is noted that this was the chain’s first shopping center to open in Dnipro. Over nearly two decades, it became an integral part of city life and a place where entire generations of families gathered.

“Russian terror continues unabated. It is methodically destroying one of Ukraine’s largest and most beloved retail chains,” the company stated.

Epicenter emphasized that the consequences of the Russian attacks go beyond damaged buildings and financial losses. Strikes on shopping centers also threaten jobs and people’s ability to live their normal lives.

The attack on Dnipro followed a strike on the chain’s shopping center in Chernihiv. On the night of October 9, Russian troops again attacked the rebuilt “Epicenter,” which had previously been destroyed at the start of the full-scale invasion. According to the company, 60% of the shopping center was destroyed this time. The total amount of damages is still being assessed.

The company stated that despite the new losses, it will continue to operate and rebuild what has been destroyed.

“We are working. And we will continue to work. Because we know that people need us. That is why we will rebuild as many times as necessary,” the statement reads.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 local communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Read us on